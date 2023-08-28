Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Ukraine destroys ultramodern Russian radar system worth USD 200 million (VIDEO)

bySerge Havrylets
28/08/2023
1 minute read
Predel E destruction
The destruction of the Russian Predel-E radar station in the Kherson Oblast. Screenshot from video.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed a Russian radar system Predel-E in the Kherson Oblast (southern Ukraine) and published drone footage showing the strike on it.

The Predel-E is a mobile coastal radar station of over-the-horizon detection, which is the latest development of the Russian military-industrial complex. It was first presented at an exhibition in June 2023, with an estimated cost of $200 million. In addition, Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed the Leer-2 radar station in the Kherson Oblast (the strike at it is also included in the video below).

“The Russians sent it [Predel-E – ed.] to the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast in top secret mode to monitor our actions both by sea and by land,” the statement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted. “And although the exclusive Predel-E was also covered by a relatively modern electronic warfare complex Leer-2, nothing can be hidden from us on our land.”

On 23 August, Ukraine’s Armed Forces also destroyed the S-400 Triumph, a modern Russian air defense system stationed in occupied Crimea (southern Ukraine).

