Zelenskyy announces arrival of two advanced air defense systems in Ukraine

Ukraine has received two new air defense systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in his evening address on 2 February. Zelenskyy did not specify the systems he was referring to but stated they are capable of “shooting down everything.”

Western air defense system and missile provisions remain crucial for Ukraine as Russian forces attempt to adapt to current Ukrainian air defense capabilities and as Ukraine develops its defense industrial base, the Institute for the Study of War said.

“The main news today is something we’ve all been eagerly awaiting, the result of months of work at various levels. Two more air defense systems have arrived in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stated, emphasizing the critical nature of these advancements. While he refrained from disclosing full details for security reasons, the President assured that these systems would significantly aid in defending the regions.

Zelenskyy acknowledged the current insufficiency of systems for the complete protection of Ukraine but reassured that efforts are ongoing to remedy this. “There are still not enough systems to fully protect Ukraine, but we are working towards this every day,” he remarked, underscoring the continuous work to secure further defensive measures.

