Patriot missile battery damaged in Ukraine is now repaired, Pentagon says – CNN

A Patriot missile battery damaged by a Russian missile barrage against Kyiv has been fixed, the Pentagon said on 18 May.

“One Patriot system was damaged, but it has now been fixed and is fully back and operational,” said Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, according to CNN.

Early on 16 May, Russia launched a barrage of 18 cruise and ballistic missiles on Kyiv, aided by Iranian-made Shahed-series drones. Ukrainian Air Force reported that the country’s air defenses shot down all the incoming missiles and drones, including six Kh-47M2 Kinzhal “hypersonic” missiles.

Russia first claimed its missiles hit a US-supplied Patriot air defense system battery. On 17 May, Russia claimed that its “Kinzhal hypersonic missile completely destroyed five launchers and a multifunctional radar station,” according to TASS.

CNN reported on 17 May that the damage was minimal.

