Zaporizhzhia is fortifying its defenses as Ukrainian forces remain ready to conduct defensive operations if Russia advances, says Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesperson for the South Territorial Defense Forces, according to Novini.live channel.

As a major industrial hub, Zaporizhzhia ranks among Ukraine’s largest cities, contributing significantly to the national economy through its metallurgical and machinery manufacturing sectors, as well as agriculture. As of December 2024, approximately 70% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is occupied by Russian forces. However, the city of Zaporizhzhia itself remains under Ukrainian control, serving as a crucial stronghold amid ongoing military operations in the region.

“Defensive operations are underway because the enemy continues its assault efforts in various directions, particularly on the Robotyne front. These actions involve not only assault units but also sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” Bratchuk explained.

He emphasized the importance of evaluating real threats in both the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

“The threat is constant, similar to the missile threat. The enemy has amassed a significant grouping within our territory. It isn’t a sudden development—they’ve been here, planning operations. We’re witnessing their intense attacks on the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsk fronts, and there’s no guarantee they’ll stop there,” he added.

Military expert Yevhen Dykyi also confirmed that Zaporizhzhia is actively reinforcing fortifications, highlighting the gravity of the situation. He identified Orikhiv as a critical point where Russian forces have concentrated for some time, UNIAN reports.

Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Romanenko, supported these assessments, stating that Russia likely plans to capture Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. However, he pointed out that while the Russians aim to retake Kherson, they need more resources to sustain effective offensives across all fronts.

