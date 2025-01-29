Support us on Patreon
Russians target orphans and disabled families’ children for military draft in Kherson Oblast

Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast are systematically identifying and conscripting young people without family protection.
byOlena Mukhina
29/01/2025
2 minute read
A serviceman of the Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
Soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
In the occupied part of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, Russian forces are reportedly searching for Ukrainian orphans, single people, and children of parents with disabilities to mobilize them into its army and use in the war against Ukraine, according to the Yellow Ribbon resistance movement.

The Yellow Ribbon movement has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in occupied territories. With thousands of members, it plays a vital role in defying the occupation by raising Ukrainian flags on landmarks and distributing materials that showcase the resilience of Ukrainians under Russian control.

“Mobilization in the occupied part of Kherson: Russians are deliberately targeting orphans, single individuals, and children of parents with disabilities,” says the underground movement.

The Yellow Ribbon activists report that in the occupied villages, Russians are specifically selecting vulnerable individuals who have no one to defend them. Those most often taken include orphans, children of people with disabilities, and boys whose parents are hospitalized with cancer or other serious illnesses. The occupiers exploit the fact that these individuals lack advocates, making their deaths easier to conceal.

Earlier, the movement reported that in the Russian-occupied city of Henichesk in Kherson Oblast, Russian forces conducted widespread searches, particularly targeting young people and students.

Russia launches crackdown in occupied Henichesk after Russian flag found in trash bin

The searches were triggered by the discovery of a Russian flag discarded in a trash bin. According to activists, the occupiers are inspecting phones and laptops, looking for “evidence of disloyalty.”

Read also:

