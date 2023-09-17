Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Canada to contribute some $25 mn to buy air defenses for Ukraine

Canada is investing C$33 million into a UK-led partnership including the US and other nations, to buy air defense equipment for Ukraine against Russian threats.
byYuri Zoria
17/09/2023
1 minute read
Canada will contribute C$33 million (USD 24.3 million) to a British-led partnership buying air defense equipment for Ukraine to help it fend off Russian missile and drone attacks, Canadian defense minister Bill Blair said on 17 September, according to The Guardian.

The partnership, which also includes the US, the Netherlands, and Denmark, seeks to procure numerous short- and medium-range air defense missiles along with their associated systems.

According to Blair’s statement, the contribution has been part of the C$500 million (about USD 370 million) worth of military aid for Kyiv that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announced in June.

Trudeau announces C$500 million aid package, Ukraine F-16 pilot training during visit to Kyiv

Canada hosts one of the world’s largest Ukrainian diasporas and stands as a staunch advocate for Ukraine. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ottawa has pledged more than C$8 billion in assistance, with approximately C$1.8 billion designated for military support.

Read also:

