Finland preparing new aid package for Ukraine to protect critical infrastructure

Finland is putting together new assistance packages for Ukraine focused on protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring public safety this winter, Ukraine’s interior minister said on 28 October.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Finland’s Interior Minister Mari Rantanen told him during talks in Vilnius that Helsinki was forming new aid bundles for Ukraine.

“Protecting critical infrastructure facilities and ensuring public safety during the autumn-winter period are currently our top priorities. We can rely on Finland’s support in this area as well,” Klymenko wrote on Telegram.

According to Klymenko, Finland’s recent assistance was also focused on boosting the capabilities of Ukraine’s rescue workers. Earlier this week, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service received nine specialized vehicles from Finland, Klymenko added.

The two officials also agreed on organizing training for Finnish rescuers. “Colleagues are impressed with the work of Ukrainian emergency workers during the full-scale invasion and want to learn from the practical experience gained,” Klymenko said.

On 11 October, the President of Finland approved the government’s proposal to provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth 95 million euros, the press service of the Finnish government announced.

