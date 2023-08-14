Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Minister: Germany to provide €5 bn in annual military support to Ukraine

According to German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Germany wants to allocate 5 billion euros annually for military aid to Ukraine until 2027; this decision is yet to be approved by the German parliament.
byMaria Tril
14/08/2023
2 minute read
Photo: German Federal Ministry of Finance \ Twitter
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The German government has allocated €5 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced during a visit to Kyiv on 14 August, Forbes Ukraine reported.

According to Christian Lindner, this decision has not yet been approved by the German parliament.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in Kyiv, his German counterpart also highlighted the other ways of Berlin’s assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid, support for Ukrainian refugees living there, and Germany’s contributions to the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Since the beginning of the full-scale war, German aid to Ukraine amounted to 22 billion euros.

“Now we are talking to Ukraine not as a donor country, but as a partner country,” the German minister said.

Lindner arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 14 August, for his first official visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

On 20 July, EU foreign ministers in Brussels discussed the possibility of allocating €5 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund over the next four years.

“We propose to create a specialized section in the European Peace Fund to provide up to €5 billion a year for the next four years for Ukraine’s defense needs. This is an indicative assessment of the needs and our long-term security commitment to Ukraine,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts