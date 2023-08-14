Minister: Germany to provide €5 bn in annual military support to Ukraine

The German government has allocated €5 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine until 2027, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced during a visit to Kyiv on 14 August, Forbes Ukraine reported.

According to Christian Lindner, this decision has not yet been approved by the German parliament.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko in Kyiv, his German counterpart also highlighted the other ways of Berlin’s assistance to Ukraine, including humanitarian aid, support for Ukrainian refugees living there, and Germany’s contributions to the IMF (International Monetary Fund). Since the beginning of the full-scale war, German aid to Ukraine amounted to 22 billion euros.

“Now we are talking to Ukraine not as a donor country, but as a partner country,” the German minister said.

Lindner arrived in Kyiv on Monday, 14 August, for his first official visit to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began.

On 20 July, EU foreign ministers in Brussels discussed the possibility of allocating €5 billion in annual military aid to Ukraine from the European Peace Fund over the next four years.

“We propose to create a specialized section in the European Peace Fund to provide up to €5 billion a year for the next four years for Ukraine’s defense needs. This is an indicative assessment of the needs and our long-term security commitment to Ukraine,” said EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

