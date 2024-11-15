Eng
Esp

Pentagon: US commits $ 7.1 bn in military aid before Biden’s term ends

With just months left in his term, President Biden has committed to sending $7.1 billion in military aid to Ukraine from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.
byMaria Tril
15/11/2024
atacms scarcity influences us ban ukraine's deep strikes inside russia pentagon's singh says deputy pentagon press secretary sabrina briefing washington 5 september 2024 youtube/defense now
Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at a briefing in Washington. 5 September 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/Defense Now.
The Biden administration plans to provide Ukraine with $7.1 billion in military assistance from the Pentagon’s stockpiles before the end of the president’s term, according to Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary.

The Biden administration is working to rapidly allocate the remainder of possible military aid for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Concerns grow that Trump may cut military aid to Ukraine as he earlier described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money.”

Sabrina Singh said that the Biden administration is actively working to fulfill this pledge and is developing large aid packages to be delivered to Ukraine nearly weekly until Trump’s inauguration on 20 January.

“The President has made it clear that he intends to use all the authorities provided by Congress, and we will do everything we can to make that happen,” Singh said.

The Pentagon spokesperson also said that the department continues to replenish its stocks to maintain US readiness levels while ensuring Ukraine receives the necessary resources to succeed on the battlefield.

The current administration intends to submit a request to Congress for additional Ukraine aid for the 2025 fiscal year before the new president takes office.

US media previously reported that the country plans to send Ukraine Patriot and NASAMS air defense interceptor missiles by the end of the year.

