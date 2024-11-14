Eng
Biden plans to submit to Congress request for assistance to Ukraine for next year

The White House will seek continued support for Ukraine into 2025, with plans to submit a new funding request to Congress within two months.
byMaria Tril
14/11/2024
2 minute read
biden
Joe Biden. Photo via Liga.net
The current US administration intends to send a request to Congress for new assistance to Ukraine for fiscal year 2025, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced, Ukrinform reported.

The Biden administration is working to rapidly allocate the remainder of possible military aid for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. Concerns grow that Trump may cut military aid to Ukraine as earlier described US aid to Ukraine as a “waste of money,” with his advisers suggesting aid be tied to peace talks and possible concessions to Russia.

“Over the next two months, the administration will signal to Congress that we would like to see additional funds for Ukraine in 2025 so that it can achieve the best position, the strongest possible position for negotiations,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan didn’t specify the format in which the administration would propose the additional funding to Congress. However, he indicated that the Biden team is considering seeking additional Ukraine resources as “necessary and logical.”

Sullivan emphasized that the current funding allocated by Congress would be fully utilized. “Again, these are not dollars that will cross the ocean by plane. These are dollars invested in the American defense industrial base,” he said.

The National Security Advisor explained that most of the allocated aid goes toward manufacturing new weapons that replenish US military stocks depleted by assistance to Ukraine.

“The incoming administration that the United States should not walk away from Ukraine, that walking away from Ukraine means more instability in Europe,” Sullivan said earlier.

