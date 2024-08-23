Ukraine’s EU envoy expects expanded support from new leadership

Speaking to Euractiv ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August, Ukraine’s envoy to Brussels, Vsevolod Chentsov, has expressed optimism about the European Union’s continued support under its new leadership.

Chentsov told Euractiv that Ukraine “anticipates a sustained and expanded engagement in supporting Ukraine” under the new EU leadership. He welcomed the re-election of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, noting their consistent prioritization of support for Ukraine.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the commitment of future European Council President António Costa and incoming EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas to Ukraine’s cause.

Regarding assistance, Chentsov said Ukraine expects “sustained military assistance, including the provision of defense systems, ammunition, artillery, aircraft, and training for our armed forces.“

On the topic of EU accession, Chentsov anticipated further steps in Ukraine’s talks within the next few months. He expressed hope that “enlargement policy will remain one of the key geopolitical priorities of the EU agenda,” including the possible opening of negotiations on the ‘fundamentals’ chapter during the Polish EU presidency in the first half of 2025.

EU accession talks began on 25 June, with the process expected to take years.

Chentsov also addressed the issue of Hungary blocking Ukraine-related EU decisions, stating that Ukraine was “doing its best to ensure constructive dialogue with Budapest” and takes “all justified concerns seriously” as part of the EU accession talks.

