Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine’s EU envoy expects expanded support from new leadership

Vsevolod Chentsov anticipates expanded assistance and a swifter accession process under new EU leadership, emphasizing the need for sustained military, financial, and humanitarian support amid Russia’s ongoing war.
byYuri Zoria
23/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian and the EU flags flying in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo via Eastnews.ua
Ukraine’s EU envoy expects expanded support from new leadership

Speaking to Euractiv ahead of Ukraine’s Independence Day on 24 August, Ukraine’s envoy to Brussels, Vsevolod Chentsov, has expressed optimism about the European Union’s continued support under its new leadership.

Chentsov told Euractiv that Ukraine “anticipates a sustained and expanded engagement in supporting Ukraine” under the new EU leadership. He welcomed the re-election of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, noting their consistent prioritization of support for Ukraine.

The ambassador expressed confidence in the commitment of future European Council President António Costa and incoming EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas to Ukraine’s cause.

Regarding assistance, Chentsov said Ukraine expects “sustained military assistance, including the provision of defense systems, ammunition, artillery, aircraft, and training for our armed forces.

Zelenskyy says not all promised weapons arrive at the time of crucial operations

On the topic of EU accession, Chentsov anticipated further steps in Ukraine’s talks within the next few months. He expressed hope that “enlargement policy will remain one of the key geopolitical priorities of the EU agenda,” including the possible opening of negotiations on the ‘fundamentals’ chapter during the Polish EU presidency in the first half of 2025.

EU accession talks began on 25 June, with the process expected to take years.

Chentsov also addressed the issue of Hungary blocking Ukraine-related EU decisions, stating that Ukraine was “doing its best to ensure constructive dialogue with Budapest” and takes “all justified concerns seriously” as part of the EU accession talks.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts