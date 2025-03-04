Russian forces are making repeated attempts to establish a presence on the western bank of Ukraine’s Dnipro River, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Ukraine’d Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Russia captured most of Kherson Oblast, including territory on both sides of the Dnipro River, in the early stages of the invasion. However, in November 2022, Ukrainian forced Russian troops to withdraw from the western bank, including Kherson city. Despite this retreat, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the annexation of the entire region, along with three other Ukrainian oblasts, none of which has been fully controlled by Russia to this day.

During a working visit to the UK, Prokudin told The Guardian that Russian troops are conducting high-casualty operations at four different locations in an effort to gain territory that would strengthen Moscow’s position in future peace negotiations.

“Every single day they are trying to cross,” Prokudin said. “We heard from our intelligence that the Russian deputy commander told troops in the area that they had to force the river at any cost, though not all the soldiers are willing to do that.”

The Russian offensive operations are taking place at four locations: across marshy islands at the Dnipro River mouth, at the Antonivka road and rail bridges east of Kherson city, and near the villages of Lvove and Zmiivka, with the latter being upstream of the destroyed Nova Kakhovka dam.

According to the local leader, who was directly appointed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian soldiers have been instructed to capture a village on the western bank to make it “part of the negotiation.” However, he noted that these attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

The operations have resulted in high casualties, with attackers often killed or wounded almost immediately after crossing.

“The Russians completely understand it is a suicidal mission,” Prokudin stated.

Prokudin believes Russia is attempting to “tick a box” to demonstrate presence on the western bank and justify claims to the entire oblast. He noted that these efforts have become more urgent as various peace negotiations have begun, including last month’s direct US-Russia negotiations held without Ukraine and the EU.

Potential scenarios for the war resolution

The Kherson governor outlined three possible scenarios for the war’s conclusion:

Pro-Russian leadership in Ukraine – Zelenskyy is replaced, Ukraine cedes territory, and Russia’s borders shift closer to Europe.

Negotiated settlement with security guarantees – Ukraine secures European-backed guarantees, though Prokudin doubts Europe’s commitment without US support.

Frozen conflict at current frontlines – The most likely scenario, but Prokudin warns it would give Russia time to regroup and resupply.

