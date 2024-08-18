Eng
Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany urges government not to cut support for Kyiv

Oleksiy Makeev warns that costs will escalate if Ukraine loses its war against Russia.
byMaria Tril
18/08/2024
1 minute read
Oleksiy-Makeev
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev. Credit: ZN
Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeev, called on the German government to maintain its military aid to Kyiv.

In comments to the Bild newspaper, Makeev emphasized the importance of Germany’s continued leadership in supporting Ukraine for European security.

“We hope that the German government will find ways to finance our common security needs for this year and that the Bundestag will speak firmly and clearly about the budget for 2025,” Makeev said.

The Ukrainian diplomat warned that costs would be much higher if Ukraine loses the war against Russia.

This appeal comes in response to a report by Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, which claimed that the German federal government’s current budget planning does not include allocating new funds to support Ukraine.

According to the report, additional requests from the German Ministry of Defense for military aid to Ukraine will no longer be approved at Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s request.

However, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs contested these claims, stating that the reports are “incorrect and manipulative.”

