EU allocates €35 million to Ukraine and €5 million to Ukrainians in Moldova for winter support

The European Commission has announced an additional €40 million in humanitarian funding to support winter preparedness efforts in Ukraine and for Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.
According to a press release issued by the European Commission on 6 September 2024, €35 million of the funding will be allocated to humanitarian projects in Ukraine, while €5 million will support Ukrainian refugees and their host communities in Moldova. The primary focus of this funding is to help prepare Ukraine for the freezing winter months.
The European Union, in collaboration with its humanitarian partners, aims to utilize the funds for repairing damaged buildings, ensuring electricity and heating, and providing shelter to those most in need. In Moldova, the new funding will target the most vulnerable refugees, providing them with protection and access to basic services, as well as enhancing preparedness for potential additional refugee flows.
