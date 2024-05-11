Eng
Esp

UK announces largest-ever military aid package to Ukraine

The package consists of 4 million rounds of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, and 400 vehicles, UK defense ministry announced.
byOrysia Hrudka
11/05/2024
1 minute read
The UK Ministry of Defence has announced a monumental military aid package for Ukraine, marking the largest in its history. The package includes £500 million in funding and vital equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defense against the ongoing Russian aggression.

The comprehensive aid package consists of 4 million rounds of ammunition, over 1,600 missiles, and 400 vehicles, including 160 Husky protected mobility vehicles. This substantial support underscores the UK’s commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukrainian troops are firing no more than 2,000 155mm shells a day, less than a third of the ammunition Russia uses, according to Ukraine’s defense miniter. Ukraine’s needs as 200,000 rounds a month (6,600 a day).

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak highlighted earlier that the additional £500 million in military funding is designated for the rapid provision of urgently needed ammunition, air defense systems, drones, and engineering support. Notably, the drones will be sourced from the UK, strengthening the domestic defense industry.

Related:

