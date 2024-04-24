US sets up “robust logistics network” for rapid delivery Ukraine’s $ 60 mn aid

The United States may send a new package of military aid to Ukraine ‘within days’ after President Joe Biden signs the relevant bill.

According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryde, the US, allies, and partners have established “a robust logistics network” that will allow the delivery of aid to Ukraine. He noted that efforts are underway to ensure the supply of defense aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We’re going to do everything we can to lean forward, employ that robust logistics network capability, employ the relationships that we’ve built with our international allies and partners, to get aid there quickly,” Ryder said.

President Joe Biden announced that he would sign the Ukraine aid bill as soon as it reaches his desk on Wednesday, 24 April, to facilitate the flow of arms and equipment to Ukraine this week.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” said in the statement released on 23 April.

The statement followed the approval on 24 April of a $95 billion war aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan by the US Senate.

On the evening of 20 April, the lower house of the US Congress, the House of Representatives, voted in favor of a bill providing more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine after several months of discussions.

In the bill passed by the House of Representatives, the total amount of aid to Ukraine has been reduced to $60.8 billion.

President Joe Biden said he would provide Kyiv with long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS) if he decided it would not harm US national security interests.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner also said on 21 April that the US could send a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of the week, which would include ATACMS missiles.

