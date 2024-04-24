Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US sets up “robust logistics network” for rapid delivery Ukraine’s $ 60 mn aid

According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder, the US, in collaboration with its allies and partners, has created “a robust logistics network” to facilitate the swift delivery of defense aid to Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
24/04/2024
2 minute read
Pentagon's spokesman Pat Ryder
Pentagon’s spokesman Pat Ryder. Photo: Open source
US sets up “robust logistics network” for rapid delivery Ukraine’s $ 60 mn aid

The United States may send a new package of military aid to Ukraine ‘within days’ after President Joe Biden signs the relevant bill.

According to Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryde, the US, allies, and partners have established “a robust logistics network” that will allow the delivery of aid to Ukraine. He noted that efforts are underway to ensure the supply of defense aid to Ukraine as soon as possible.

“We’re going to do everything we can to lean forward, employ that robust logistics network capability, employ the relationships that we’ve built with our international allies and partners, to get aid there quickly,” Ryder said.

President Joe Biden announced that he would sign the Ukraine aid bill as soon as it reaches his desk on Wednesday, 24 April, to facilitate the flow of arms and equipment to Ukraine this week.

“I will sign this bill into law and address the American people as soon as it reaches my desk tomorrow so we can begin sending weapons and equipment to Ukraine this week,” said in the statement released on 23 April.

The statement followed the approval on 24 April of a $95 billion war aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan by the US Senate.

On the evening of 20 April, the lower house of the US Congress, the House of Representatives, voted in favor of a bill providing more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine after several months of discussions.

In the bill passed by the House of Representatives, the total amount of aid to Ukraine has been reduced to $60.8 billion.

President Joe Biden said he would provide Kyiv with long-range tactical missile systems (ATACMS) if he decided it would not harm US national security interests.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner also said on 21 April that the US could send a new aid package to Ukraine by the end of the week, which would include ATACMS missiles.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts