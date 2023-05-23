Germany provides Ukraine with military aid, including air surveillance radar station

The German federal government announced on Tuesday that it has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine, stating that it has handed over a TRML-4D air surveillance radar station.
The TRML-4D utilizes advanced AESA radar technology, capable of detecting, tracking, and classifying various types of airborne targets, with a focus on small, fast, low-flying, and/or maneuvering cruise missiles and aircraft, as well as hovering helicopters. It enables the rapid detection and tracking of up to 1500 targets within a radius of up to 250 km.
In addition to the TRML-4D, Germany has also provided Ukraine with two more bridge-laying tanks BEAVER (before: 6), three more mobile and protected mine clearing systems, 46 Vector reconnaissance drones, eight anti-drone systems, and one radio electronic intelligence system.
The list also includes the provision of automotive equipment, including six border patrol vehicles, two 8×6 trucks, five semi-trailer trucks with semi-trailers, 34 pickup trucks, and eight Zetros trucks.
