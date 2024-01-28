Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Scholz urges EU states to provide more aid to Ukraine

Scholz urges the EU member nations to send Ukraine more aid, with Germany committing €7 billion in 2024, over half the bloc’s total funding.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2024
1 minute read
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: Bundeskanzler.de/Kugler)
German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: Bundeskanzler.de/Kugler)
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

At the SPD party’s European Delegates’ Conference, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU nations should provide more aid for Ukraine, as Germany’s assistance for Ukraine amounts to 7 billion euros in 2024, with Berlin paying more than half of all other EU states combined, RND reports.

With major US and EU aid packages for Ukraine in limbo, assistance from the individual states became more important for Ukraine. Germany stands out as the leading European nation in providing aid to Ukraine.

One of Scholz’s two key messages at the conference was that the other EU states must significantly increase their help for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Just days before the EU member state leaders’ summit in Brussels, he called on European Union countries to increase their defense aid to Ukraine, citing Russia’s reliance on diminishing EU and US support for Ukraine.

“We are now at a very crucial point,” warned Scholz, adding that Germany’s contribution to Ukraine in 2024 amounts to 7 billion euros, which is more than half the amount of all other EU states combined. “It cannot be right that Germany has such a large share,” he said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts