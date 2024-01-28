Scholz urges EU states to provide more aid to Ukraine

At the SPD party’s European Delegates’ Conference, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the EU nations should provide more aid for Ukraine, as Germany’s assistance for Ukraine amounts to 7 billion euros in 2024, with Berlin paying more than half of all other EU states combined, RND reports.

With major US and EU aid packages for Ukraine in limbo, assistance from the individual states became more important for Ukraine. Germany stands out as the leading European nation in providing aid to Ukraine.

One of Scholz’s two key messages at the conference was that the other EU states must significantly increase their help for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Just days before the EU member state leaders’ summit in Brussels, he called on European Union countries to increase their defense aid to Ukraine, citing Russia’s reliance on diminishing EU and US support for Ukraine.