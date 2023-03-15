Sweden to send Ukraine 10 Leopard 2 tanks, air defense components – US Def Sec Austin on Ramstein-10 results

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference during a two-day meeting of the alliance's Defence Ministers at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on February 14, 2023. Photo credit: Ale_Mi

The 10th meeting of the Ramstein-format Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held online on 15 March and brought together about 50 nations.

In his closing remarks to the meeting, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said:

“We will continue to dig deep for new donations, and today we heard updates on our progress and some significant new commitments.”

According to Austin, Sweden announced that it would provide Ukraine with 10 Leopard tanks and key air defense components. Norway is partnering with the US to donate two NASAMS systems to Ukraine. The Netherlands initiates new contracts to ensure the delivery of new weapons to the battlefield in Ukraine. In addition, Slovenia announced a contribution that will help “meet several of Ukraine’s priority requirements, including armor,” Ukrinform reports.

At the 10th Ramstein-format meeting, US @SecDef Lloyd Austin said: "The coalition of countries that are donating Leopard tanks to Ukraine continues to grow. And nine countries have now committed to providing more than 150 Leopard tanks."https://t.co/Qq3cSvHg39 https://t.co/GJigMkIeCe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 15, 2023

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: aid for Ukraine, Ramstein