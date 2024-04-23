Eng
Esp

Ukraine in talks about four Patriot batteries as media says Greece ready to lend one

Ukrainian FM Kuleba confirms Ukraine’s talks for four Patriot batteries, while Greek media sources claim Greece is ready to lend one with US security assurances and financial compensation.
byYuri Zoria
23/04/2024
3 minute read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint news conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ian Borg in Kyiv on 2 February 2024. Photo via Eastnews.ua
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced during a national telethon on Ukrainian TV on 22 April that Ukraine is negotiating with allies for the transfer of four Patriot air defense system batteries, according to Hromadske.

Amid escalated Russian air attacks, Ukraine urged allies to supply additional air defense systems. Ukrainian FM Kuleba earlier this month said he has been focused on obtaining initial seven Patriot systems as quickly as possible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that to fully cover the country’s airspace in the future, Ukraine would ideally need 25 systems, each equipped with 6-8 batteries.

Now, Dmytro Kuleba emphasized on national TV that specifics regarding air defense provisions are better disclosed once decisions have been finalized.

The ministers’ task is to prepare decisions. And now there are already three in development, I said three last week, but today I had the last conversation and I understand that we have four specific batteries ‘on the radar’ when it comes to Patriot,” Kuleba said.

He mentioned that negotiations with the United States and other countries are also ongoing. Kuleba noted that the partners understand Ukraine’s needs and the current focus is on accelerating the decision-making process.

“These decisions will be made, I have no doubt about it, and this is a positive result for Ukraine,” the minister believes.

Greece ready to transfer one of its Patriots

According to Greek news outlet Pronews‘s sources, Greece’s government has decided to provide one of its Patriot PAC-3 air defense batteries to Kyiv. This transfer comes with “guarantees” from the US regarding Greece’s security against potential threats, particularly from Türkiye, during the period the battery is absent.

Ukraine struggles to secure more Patriots from allies amid escalated Russian air attacks

Government sources cited by Pronews state that the US has assured Greece that any Patriot batteries damaged or destroyed will be replaced with new systems. Additionally, Greece will receive an economic offset package as compensation, with the sources noting “and in any case you will get money from the $61 billion package that will be given to Ukraine.”

Patriot ukraine air defense
Patriot SAMs in Ukraine. Photo: Oleksiy Reznikov via X

The Patriot PAC-3 battery expected to be transferred is one of two currently deployed in Athens. Greece’s Air Force operates a total of six Patriot batteries, with one already stationed in Saudi Arabia following a similar $10 million transfer arrangement where the US covered costs to reactivate the system.

The Patriot, a sophisticated US-made mobile long-range air defense system, was introduced to the Hellenic Air Force in 2003. It includes an engagement control station, radar set, coordination central, and launching stations, with each unit managing up to 16 launchers positioned up to 30km away for extensive coverage. The PAC-3 variant features advanced sensors that detect and engage tactical, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft, within a 170km radar range and 150km engagement range, tracking up to 9 targets simultaneously.

