Ukraine in talks about four Patriot batteries as media says Greece ready to lend one

According to Greek news outlet Pronews‘s sources, Greece’s government has decided to provide one of its Patriot PAC-3 air defense batteries to Kyiv. This transfer comes with “guarantees” from the US regarding Greece’s security against potential threats, particularly from Türkiye, during the period the battery is absent.

Government sources cited by Pronews state that the US has assured Greece that any Patriot batteries damaged or destroyed will be replaced with new systems. Additionally, Greece will receive an economic offset package as compensation, with the sources noting “and in any case you will get money from the $61 billion package that will be given to Ukraine.”

The Patriot PAC-3 battery expected to be transferred is one of two currently deployed in Athens. Greece’s Air Force operates a total of six Patriot batteries, with one already stationed in Saudi Arabia following a similar $10 million transfer arrangement where the US covered costs to reactivate the system.

The Patriot, a sophisticated US-made mobile long-range air defense system, was introduced to the Hellenic Air Force in 2003. It includes an engagement control station, radar set, coordination central, and launching stations, with each unit managing up to 16 launchers positioned up to 30km away for extensive coverage. The PAC-3 variant features advanced sensors that detect and engage tactical, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as aircraft, within a 170km radar range and 150km engagement range, tracking up to 9 targets simultaneously.

