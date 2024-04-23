Ukraine in talks about four Patriot batteries as media says Greece ready to lend one

“The ministers’ task is to prepare decisions. And now there are already three in development, I said three last week, but today I had the last conversation and I understand that we have four specific batteries ‘on the radar’ when it comes to Patriot,” Kuleba said.
He mentioned that negotiations with the United States and other countries are also ongoing. Kuleba noted that the partners understand Ukraine’s needs and the current focus is on accelerating the decision-making process.
“These decisions will be made, I have no doubt about it, and this is a positive result for Ukraine,” the minister believes.