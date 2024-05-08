Greek PM Mitsotakis: No S-300 or Patriot systems for Ukraine, despite requests

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis clarified that Greece cannot provide additional air defense systems like S-300 or Patriot to Ukraine, as the country does not have surplus systems to spare.

Despite Ukraine’s requests for at least seven Patriot systems amid intensified Russian strikes, Mitsotakis emphasized Greece’s own need for such air defense capabilities.

Ukraine has identified 100 Patriot systems in Europe that could potentially be transferred without compromising NATO’s security, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

“We support Ukraine and offer surplus defense material, but neither Patriot nor S-300 systems are included,” Mitsotakis said in an interview with Protothema.

In late April, media reported that Greece could provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system, if the US provided security guarantees against threats from Türkiye.

A few days later, Mitsotakis refuted this claim.

On 6 March, he narrowly escaped Russian shelling alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a visit to Odesa, where a ballistic missile struck near their location.

