Media: German Finance Ministry agrees to allocate additional funds for military support of Ukraine

The German Finance Ministry has unofficially approved a request from the Defense Ministry for more funds to help Ukraine, as almost all of the allocated funds have been used.
byBenjamin Looijen
19/05/2024
2 minute read
Boris Pistorius, Germany's Minister of Defence, 2023. Photo: Depositphotos.
Boris Pistorius, Germany’s Minister of Defence, 2023. Photo: Depositphotos.
According to German media, the German Finance Ministry has unofficially approved a request from the Defense Ministry for more funds to help Ukraine.

Allegedly, the ministry took this step after German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius requested 3.8 billion Euro to support Ukraine. This is due to the fact that almost all of the allocated 7.1 billion Euro were used, and only 300 million remained for the purchase of new weapons and ammunition, the material said.

Bild am Sonntag quoted sources in the ministry as saying that the request was unofficially approved by the German Finance Ministry.

The unbudgeted expenditures should be submitted to the German parliament for approval in June, the newspaper said.

According to an unnamed source in the German Finance Ministry, Berlin is going to supply more weapons to Kyiv this year.

“If a consensus can be reached in the government, we will find ways (for this) in the current fiscal year,” the interlocutor said.

German support to Ukraine

This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured after a meeting with the heads of government of the Nordic countries that Ukraine will continue to receive support from them.

German Vice Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck believes that the German government should do more to support Ukraine in its standoff against Russian aggression.

“I believe we have an obligation to continue supplying from our own stockpiles,” Habeck said. Continued support for Ukraine, he said, “will ultimately serve peace.”

Earlier, Scholz called on European countries to provide Ukraine with more military equipment from their stocks.

Also in late April, Scholz and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed further cooperation to support Ukraine.

