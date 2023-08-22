Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy: Montenegro joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

bySerge Havrylets
22/08/2023
1 minute read
Milatovic
Ukraine’s President (on the right) and Montenegro’s President (on the left) during their meeting in Athens on 22 August 2023. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
On 22 August, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Jakov Milatović, the incumbent president of Montenegro. The presidents met in Athens (Greece) during an informal summit of the Western Balkans and discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I met with Jakov Milatović to thank Montenegro for its humanitarian, military, and political support, as well as for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine,” President Zelenskyy said.

The Presidents of Montenegro and Ukraine discussed Montenegro’s support for Ukraine’s peace formula and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, Zelenskyy noted.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. The document, titled “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine,” has been open for any country to sign.

Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy

Ukraine’s peace formula demands a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine (including Russian-annexed Crimea) and restoration of territorial integrity within Ukraine’s internationally recognized 1991 borders.

Following the meeting with the President of Montenegro, Ukraine’s President met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

Sandu and Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on the right) and Moldova’s President Maia Sandu (on the left) during their meeting in Greece on 22 August 2023.
Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.

“During our meeting in Athens, Maia Sandu and I discussed our bilateral partnership and joint efforts to counter Russia’s aggressive policies and hybrid threats,” Zelenskyy said.

Apart from security issues, the Presidents of Moldova and Ukraine also discussed alternative grain export routes, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

