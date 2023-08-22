Zelenskyy: Montenegro joins G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine

On 22 August, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Jakov Milatović, the incumbent president of Montenegro. The presidents met in Athens (Greece) during an informal summit of the Western Balkans and discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

“I met with Jakov Milatović to thank Montenegro for its humanitarian, military, and political support, as well as for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine,” President Zelenskyy said.

The Presidents of Montenegro and Ukraine discussed Montenegro’s support for Ukraine’s peace formula and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit, Zelenskyy noted.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed on a framework document regarding security guarantees for Ukraine. The document, titled “Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine,” has been open for any country to sign.

Ukraine’s peace formula demands a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine (including Russian-annexed Crimea) and restoration of territorial integrity within Ukraine’s internationally recognized 1991 borders.

Following the meeting with the President of Montenegro, Ukraine’s President met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu.

“During our meeting in Athens, Maia Sandu and I discussed our bilateral partnership and joint efforts to counter Russia’s aggressive policies and hybrid threats,” Zelenskyy said.

Apart from security issues, the Presidents of Moldova and Ukraine also discussed alternative grain export routes, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

