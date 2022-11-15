Ukraine’s formula for peace: Russia withdraws from Ukraine, returns POWs and deportees, pays reparations – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua

In his video address to the G20 summit, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy presented Ukraine’s “formula for peace.”

“Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it. And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions. Apparently, one cannot trust Russia’s words, and there will be no Minsks-3, which Russia would violate immediately after signing. If there are no concrete actions to restore peace, it means that Russia simply wants to deceive all of you again, deceive the world and freeze the war just when its defeats have become particularly notable,” he said.

The formula comprises 10 key points:

Radiation safety.

“Russia must immediately withdraw all its militants from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.”

Food safety

“Ukraine can export 45 million tons of food this year. And let a significant part of it be directed to those who suffer the most.”

Energy security

“If Russia is trying to deprive Ukraine, Europe and all energy consumers in the world of predictability and price stability, the answer to this should be a forced limitation of export prices for Russia.”

Return of all prisoners and deportees

“We must unite for the sake of the only realistic model of the release of prisoners – “all for all”. And also for the release of all children and adults who were deported to Russia.”

Restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

“Article 2 of the UN Charter defines everything very clearly. Everything that Russia violated by this war. Therefore, we must restore the validity of international law – and without any compromises with the aggressor. Because the UN Charter cannot be applied partially, selectively, or “at will.” Russia must reaffirm the territorial integrity of Ukraine within the framework of the relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and the applicable international legally binding documents. It is not up to negotiations.”

Withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities

“Russia must withdraw all its troops and armed formations from the territory of Ukraine. Ukraine’s control over all sections of our state border with Russia must be restored.”

Justice

“The world should endorse establishment of the Special Tribunal regarding the crime of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and the creation of an international mechanism to compensate for all the damages caused by this war. Compensation at the expense of Russian assets, because it is the aggressor who must do everything to restore the justice violated by it.”

Countering ecocide

“We must also find common responses to all environmental threats created by the war.”

Prevention of escalation

“We should hold an international conference to cement the key elements of the post-war security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic space, including guarantees for Ukraine. The main outcome of the conference should be the signing of the Kyiv Security Compact.”

confirmation of the end of the war

“When all the antiwar measures are implemented, when security and justice begin to be restored, a document confirming the end of the war should be signed by the parties.”

Tags: peace formula, Peace Plan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Zelenskyi / Zelensky / Zelenskiy)