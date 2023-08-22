Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Zelenskyy meets with President of Serbia

Serbia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Serbian President Vučić said following his meeting with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy in Greece today.
bySerge Havrylets
22/08/2023
1 minute read
Vucic and Zelenskyy
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (on the right) and Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic (on the left) during their meeting in Greece on 22 August 2023. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on 22 August in Athens, Greece, where an informal summit of the Western Balkans is taking place.

The presidents of Serbia and Ukraine discussed Ukrainian-Serbian relations and a “shared future in the common European home,” Zelenskyy stated.

“An open, honest, productive conversation with Serbian President Vucic. A good conversation. About respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders,” Zelenskyy said

Following the meeting with President Zelenskyy, President Vučić said that Serbia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Vučić said he had a “good and open” conversation with Ukraine’s President, and discussed a number of issues including the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Serbia.

Serbia has condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations and other international forums but has never imposed sanctions on Russia.

The only time Vučić and Zelenskyy met before was on 1 June, when the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine spoke briefly on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

