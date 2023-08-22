Zelenskyy meets with President of Serbia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on 22 August in Athens, Greece, where an informal summit of the Western Balkans is taking place.

The presidents of Serbia and Ukraine discussed Ukrainian-Serbian relations and a “shared future in the common European home,” Zelenskyy stated.

“An open, honest, productive conversation with Serbian President Vucic. A good conversation. About respect for the UN Charter and the inviolability of borders,” Zelenskyy said

Following the meeting with President Zelenskyy, President Vučić said that Serbia respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Vučić said he had a “good and open” conversation with Ukraine’s President, and discussed a number of issues including the territorial integrity of Ukraine and Serbia. Serbia has condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations and other international forums but has never imposed sanctions on Russia.

The only time Vučić and Zelenskyy met before was on 1 June, when the presidents of Serbia and Ukraine spoke briefly on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Moldova.

