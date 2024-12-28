Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Greece to send 24 aging Sea Sparrow missiles for Ukraine’s air defense

Ukraine will integrate the American-made missiles into its existing air defense systems, where engineers have successfully adapted Soviet-era Buk-M1 platforms to fire Western ammunition.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
28/12/2024
2 minute read
Greece to send 24 aging Sea Sparrow missiles for Ukraine's air defense
Sea Sparrow missile. Photo: US Navy
Greece to send 24 aging Sea Sparrow missiles for Ukraine’s air defense

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles from its aging stockpiles, Greek media Kathimerini reports. The missiles, which have been in service for nearly 40 years, will support Ukrainian Armed Forces against ongoing threats.

“The assistance does not diminish Greece’s defense capabilities in the Aegean,” notes the media.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has pressed Western allies for advanced weaponry amid ammunition shortages and renewed Russian offensives. While some nations have stepped up aid, many requests for sophisticated systems remain unfulfilled. Ukraine has particularly sought Greece’s advanced air defense systems, including S-300 and Patriot missiles, but Athens has declined these requests, citing national security concerns.

The Sea Sparrow missiles will be integrated into Ukraine’s innovative FrankenSAM initiative, where Ukrainian engineers modify Soviet-era air defense systems to fire Western missiles. Ukrainian forces have already successfully reconfigured their Buk-M1 platforms to launch these RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles against aerial targets, demonstrating their ability to bridge Soviet and Western military technologies. The program’s nickname, FrankenSAM, refers to Frankenstein, reflecting how these hybrid systems combine components from different origins.

This latest transfer adds to Greece’s existing military support, which includes ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles, and other equipment. Additionally, Greece announced plans in July 2024 to transfer 32 older F-16 fighters to Ukraine via US upgrades, though Hellenic Air Force officials warn this could impact their defense capabilities. As of December 2024, this transfer remains pending confirmation.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts