Greece to send 24 aging Sea Sparrow missiles for Ukraine’s air defense

Greece has agreed to provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow missiles from its aging stockpiles, Greek media Kathimerini reports. The missiles, which have been in service for nearly 40 years, will support Ukrainian Armed Forces against ongoing threats.

“The assistance does not diminish Greece’s defense capabilities in the Aegean,” notes the media.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has pressed Western allies for advanced weaponry amid ammunition shortages and renewed Russian offensives. While some nations have stepped up aid, many requests for sophisticated systems remain unfulfilled. Ukraine has particularly sought Greece’s advanced air defense systems, including S-300 and Patriot missiles, but Athens has declined these requests, citing national security concerns.

The Sea Sparrow missiles will be integrated into Ukraine’s innovative FrankenSAM initiative, where Ukrainian engineers modify Soviet-era air defense systems to fire Western missiles. Ukrainian forces have already successfully reconfigured their Buk-M1 platforms to launch these RIM-7 Sea Sparrow missiles against aerial targets, demonstrating their ability to bridge Soviet and Western military technologies. The program’s nickname, FrankenSAM, refers to Frankenstein, reflecting how these hybrid systems combine components from different origins.

This latest transfer adds to Greece’s existing military support, which includes ammunition, infantry fighting vehicles, and other equipment. Additionally, Greece announced plans in July 2024 to transfer 32 older F-16 fighters to Ukraine via US upgrades, though Hellenic Air Force officials warn this could impact their defense capabilities. As of December 2024, this transfer remains pending confirmation.

