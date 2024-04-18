Scholz hopes to find six more Patriot systems in NATO countries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin is working to find six Patriot air defense systems among NATO countries, in addition to another one promised by Germany.

Germany is following through on its pledge to provide additional Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine after a spree of Russian missile strikes hit Ukraine’s power grid in March and April.

Scholz emphasized the need to provide Ukraine with air defense means to protect Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missile strikes at a press conference on April 18 following a meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

“We know that Ukraine now needs our support. It needs a clear signal that this will continue for a long time and on a permanent basis. And this is also the goal of our efforts aimed at ensuring the supply of sufficient weapons, artillery, and ammunition,” Scholz added.

Apart from the additional Patriot system, which will become the third one delivered to Ukraine, Germany will provide more IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems to Kyiv with the relevant ammunition.

The German chancellor called on other NATO member countries to follow Berlin’s example “to ensure better protection against the numerous attacks from which Ukraine is currently suffering.”

On 10 April, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Washington Post that Ukraine had identified 100 air defense systems in allied countries and asked to transfer at least seven of them to protect Ukrainian cities.

On 17 April, the German foreign and defense ministers announced the global initiative “Needed Action Air Defence” in a letter to dozens of countries to find additional air defense means for Ukraine.

On 18 April 2024, the Dutch PM offered to buy Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine from reluctant countries, though he did not confirm the exact number of batteries.

