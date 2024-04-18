Eng
Dutch PM offers buying Patriot systems for Ukraine from reluctant countries

The Netherlands has also promised to provide their Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, though Mark Rutte has not confirmed the exact number of batteries.
Euheniia Martyniuk
18/04/2024
2 minute read
Mark Rutte, the Dutch prime minister. Photo: Mark Rutte via X/Twitter
Rutte suggested that the Netherlands could purchase Patriot air defense systems from other countries that may be reluctant to directly transfer them to Kyiv.

Russia has intensified its shelling of Ukraine in recent weeks, making the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense a critical issue.

“We know that many countries are sitting on large piles of Patriot systems, maybe not wanting to deliver it directly. We can buy it from them, we can deliver it to Ukraine, we have the money available. It’s crucial,” said Rutte on arrival at the EU leaders summit in Brussels.

Rutte and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg have previously called on allies to dig deeper into their stockpiles and release air defense systems for Ukraine.

In the Netherlands’ latest budget, the government pledged €4 billion in military aid to Ukraine over the next two years. Rutte did not confirm the specific number of Patriot batteries the Netherlands has already promised to provide.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv is requesting seven Patriot air defense systems, while there are about a hundred available in Europe. Stoltenberg acknowledged that while there are fewer than 100 Patriot batteries in Europe, the alliance has a significant number of systems available to provide Ukraine with enhanced air defense support.

On 19 April, an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will take place to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense. The meeting will be held at the level of defense ministers, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also participate.

