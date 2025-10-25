Zelenskyy: First Swedish Gripen jets to arrive next year in Ukraine’s largest-ever combat aviation deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first Swedish Gripen fighter jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine next year as part of an agreement for up to 150 aircraft.

Ukraine needs the Gripen fighters to strengthen its air defense capabilities against the Russian massive attacks and build what Swedish Prime Minister Kristersson described as "a very serious Air Force."

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement on Gripen fighters that he described as unprecedented in scale.

"There has never been a combat-aviation deal of this scale for Ukraine before," he stated on X.

The president said Ukraine is counting on 150 such aircraft and characterized the Gripens as part of Ukraine's security guarantees.

The announcement follows a letter of intent signed on 22 October between Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the purchase of 100 to 150 new Gripen fighters, specifically the latest JAS 39 Gripen E variant.

Their meeting took place in Linköping, where Saab (the Gripen manufacturer) is headquartered.

The JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: Zelenskyy Telegram channel

However, Kristersson clarified the timeline and nature of the agreement. The letter of intent does not provide for immediate deliveries but establishes a framework for long-term cooperation. Kristersson explained that the agreement would enable Ukraine to build substantial air force capabilities with approximately 100-150 Gripen E fighters.

He characterized the deal as a long-term commitment, describing it as "a clear mutual statement and the beginning of a long journey of 10-15 years."

Swedish JAS 39 Gripen E specifications: