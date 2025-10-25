Zelenskyy: First Swedish Gripen jets to arrive next year in Ukraine’s largest-ever combat aviation deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the first Swedish Gripen fighter jets are expected to arrive in Ukraine next year as part of an agreement for up to 150 aircraft.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine and Sweden have reached an agreement on Gripen fighters that he described as unprecedented in scale.
"There has never been a combat-aviation deal of this scale for Ukraine before," he stated on X.
The president said Ukraine is counting on 150 such aircraft and characterized the Gripens as part of Ukraine's security guarantees.
The announcement follows a letter of intent signed on 22 October between Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson for the purchase of 100 to 150 new Gripen fighters, specifically the latest JAS 39 Gripen E variant.
Their meeting took place in Linköping, where Saab (the Gripen manufacturer) is headquartered.
However, Kristersson clarified the timeline and nature of the agreement. The letter of intent does not provide for immediate deliveries but establishes a framework for long-term cooperation. Kristersson explained that the agreement would enable Ukraine to build substantial air force capabilities with approximately 100-150 Gripen E fighters.
He characterized the deal as a long-term commitment, describing it as "a clear mutual statement and the beginning of a long journey of 10-15 years."
Swedish JAS 39 Gripen E specifications:
- Maximum speed approximately 2,130 km/h (Mach 2)
- Can carry AIM-120 AMRAAM and AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles (also used on F-16s)
- Capable of launching precision-guided bombs and tactical air-to-ground missiles
- Suitable for air defense, ground attacks, and long-range strike missions
- Classified as 4++ generation with improved stealth and additional protection
- Combat radius of 1,300 km (compared to 800 km in older JAS 39C/D models)