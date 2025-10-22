Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine signs framework to acquire 100-150 Gripen fighter jets of new generation type

The letter of intent Zelenskyy signed in Linköping creates a framework for potential deliveries but not immediate aircraft transfers.
byOlena Mukhina
22/10/2025
4 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Linköping, on 22 October 2025. Credit: Zelenskiy
Ukraine signs framework to acquire 100-150 Gripen fighter jets of new generation type

Kyiv takes a step into the sky of freedom. Ukraine and Sweden have signed the first document, opening the path to receiving Swedish Gripen fighter jets. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called it “a new and very meaningful chapter” in relations with Sweden, according to the President's Office. 

Sweden has been considering sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine since 2023, and Ukrainian pilots have undergone special training on their operation.

Superspeed fighter jets for Ukraine: the beginning of air era

On 22 October, Zelenskyy arrived in the Swedish city of Linköping, where he was greeted by Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. They planned to discuss a new level of defense partnership amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

Earlier, Sweden announced it would increase its support for the World Bank’s Trust Fund for aid, recovery, reconstruction, and reforms in Ukraine ahead of the winter period, per Slovo i Dilo.

The Ministry of Energy also said that Ukraine would receive a new support package from Sweden worth approximately €100 million to prepare for the heating season.

100–150 fighter jets: forming a new Air Force

“Today, there is the first document between our countries that opens the way for Ukraine to receive a serious fleet of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets,” Zelenskyy said during the meeting with Kristersson

He described the Gripen jet as a "very cool” and a “powerful platform capable of carrying out a wide range of combat missions.”

In his turn, Kristersson stated that the signed letter of intent opens the way for the potential supply of 100–150 Gripen E-series fighter jets, which will allow Ukraine to build “a very serious Air Force."

According to him, the agreement benefits both sides. For Sweden, it is “one step towards a major export deal for Saab” and a foundation for long-term industrial cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Linköping, on 22 October 2025. Credit: Zelenskyy

Saab is a leading Swedish aerospace and defense company, which produces the JAS 39 Gripen. Its headquarters are located in Linköping, the exact city where Zelenskyy arrived with the official visit. 

The JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet on 22 October 2025. Credit: Zelenskyy Telegram channel

From intentions to contract

The Swedish prime minister emphasized that the document does not mean immediate deliveries, but creates a framework for a large-scale future agreement.

“It means great opportunities for the Ukrainian Air Force, and also for Sweden and our defence industry,” Kristersson said.

Zelenskyy added, “Everyone can see the threats this helps to counter. We expect that the future contract will allow us to receive at least 100 such aircraft.”

The Ukrainian president thanked the Swedish government, Kristersson, and Saab for their willingness to engage in deep defence cooperation.

The JAS 39 Gripen E has following specifications 

Its maximum speed is up to around 2,130 km/h, which is approximately Mach 2 at high altitude. The aircraft can carry:

  • AIM-120 AMRAAM
  • AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles

They are used not only on the Gripen but also on many US and allied fighters, such as the F-16.

It is capable of launching precision-guided bombs GBU-12, GBU-49, and tactical air-to-ground missiles. 

The Gripen E/F of the so-called 4++ generation features improved stealth, additional protection, and a new F414 engine from General Electric, per United24. Additionally, its fuel capacity has increased by 1.5 times, enabling a combat radius of 1,300 km compared to 800 km in the JAS 39C/D, BBC reports. Maximum takeoff weight has also increased to 16.5 tons, and the number of weapon hardpoints has risen from 8 to 10.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!