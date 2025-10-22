Ukraine signs framework to acquire 100-150 Gripen fighter jets of new generation type

Kyiv takes a step into the sky of freedom. Ukraine and Sweden have signed the first document, opening the path to receiving Swedish Gripen fighter jets. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called it “a new and very meaningful chapter” in relations with Sweden, according to the President's Office.

Sweden has been considering sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine since 2023, and Ukrainian pilots have undergone special training on their operation.

Superspeed fighter jets for Ukraine: the beginning of air era

On 22 October, Zelenskyy arrived in the Swedish city of Linköping, where he was greeted by Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. They planned to discuss a new level of defense partnership amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Earlier, Sweden announced it would increase its support for the World Bank’s Trust Fund for aid, recovery, reconstruction, and reforms in Ukraine ahead of the winter period, per Slovo i Dilo. The Ministry of Energy also said that Ukraine would receive a new support package from Sweden worth approximately €100 million to prepare for the heating season.

100–150 fighter jets: forming a new Air Force

“Today, there is the first document between our countries that opens the way for Ukraine to receive a serious fleet of Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets,” Zelenskyy said during the meeting with Kristersson.

He described the Gripen jet as a "very cool” and a “powerful platform capable of carrying out a wide range of combat missions.”

In his turn, Kristersson stated that the signed letter of intent opens the way for the potential supply of 100–150 Gripen E-series fighter jets, which will allow Ukraine to build “a very serious Air Force."

According to him, the agreement benefits both sides. For Sweden, it is “one step towards a major export deal for Saab” and a foundation for long-term industrial cooperation.

Saab is a leading Swedish aerospace and defense company, which produces the JAS 39 Gripen. Its headquarters are located in Linköping, the exact city where Zelenskyy arrived with the official visit.

From intentions to contract

The Swedish prime minister emphasized that the document does not mean immediate deliveries, but creates a framework for a large-scale future agreement.

“It means great opportunities for the Ukrainian Air Force, and also for Sweden and our defence industry,” Kristersson said.

Zelenskyy added, “Everyone can see the threats this helps to counter. We expect that the future contract will allow us to receive at least 100 such aircraft.”

The Ukrainian president thanked the Swedish government, Kristersson, and Saab for their willingness to engage in deep defence cooperation.

The JAS 39 Gripen E has following specifications

Its maximum speed is up to around 2,130 km/h, which is approximately Mach 2 at high altitude. The aircraft can carry:

AIM-120 AMRAAM

AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles

They are used not only on the Gripen but also on many US and allied fighters, such as the F-16.

It is capable of launching precision-guided bombs GBU-12, GBU-49, and tactical air-to-ground missiles.

The Gripen E/F of the so-called 4++ generation features improved stealth, additional protection, and a new F414 engine from General Electric, per United24. Additionally, its fuel capacity has increased by 1.5 times, enabling a combat radius of 1,300 km compared to 800 km in the JAS 39C/D, BBC reports. Maximum takeoff weight has also increased to 16.5 tons, and the number of weapon hardpoints has risen from 8 to 10.