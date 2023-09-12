Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Media: Sweden to consider sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine

As the Swedish Government explores the feasibility of aiding Ukraine with its fighter jets, Ukraine anticipates receiving 16-18 Gripen aircraft, according to Swedish media reports.
SAAB JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet. Photo: Flickr Finnish Aviation Museum / Tuomo Salonen
The Swedish Government will soon commission the Swedish Armed Forces to investigate the conditions for sending Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, according to Sverige Radio’s Ekot, referring to unnamed sources.

A formal request to the Swedish military from the government could come as early as 14 September.

Among other things, the government wants to know how a transfer affects Sweden’s defense capability and how quickly Sweden can receive new Gripen aircraft as a replacement, SR says.

Another question is how the training of Ukrainian pilots and other ground personnel will be carried out.

SR reports that Ukraine hopes to receive one division of Gripen aircraft, manufactured by Sweden’s Saab, or 16-18 planes, according to The Guardian.

In June, the Swedish government said it would allow Ukrainian pilots to test its Gripens. But later Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson noted that Sweden needs the Gripen jets for its own defense and said that there were no plans to transfer them to Ukraine.

