No immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defense Secretary Wallace

No immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defense Secretary Wallace

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
 

Latest news Ukraine

There will be no immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC, saying that supplying aircraft to use in the conflict would potentially take months.

He did not rule out sending aircraft to Ukraine but said air support and supporting moving troops could be achieved by the use of long-range missiles and drones.

“Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!” – Zelenskyy to UK Parliament (video)

The Defense Secretary dismissed suggestions made by former PM Boris Johnson that the UK could provide 100 Typhoon warplanes as Typhoons are made by a coalition of different countries, and their permission would be needed before sending them on to Ukraine, he said, according to BBC.

UK to extend Ukraine military training to pilots and marines, announce additional sanctions against Russia 

Read also:

No “red line” on fighter jet supplies to Ukraine, says Portuguese PM – CNN

UK to investigate what jets it could send to Ukraine – Independent

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags