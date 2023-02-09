No immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defense Secretary Wallace

Royal Air Force Eurofighter EF-2000 Typhoon F2. File photo: Wikimedia Commons
There will be no immediate transfer of UK fighter jets to Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told BBC, saying that supplying aircraft to use in the conflict would potentially take months.
He did not rule out sending aircraft to Ukraine but said air support and supporting moving troops could be achieved by the use of long-range missiles and drones.
The Defense Secretary dismissed suggestions made by former PM Boris Johnson that the UK could provide 100 Typhoon warplanes as Typhoons are made by a coalition of different countries, and their permission would be needed before sending them on to Ukraine, he said, according to BBC.
UK to extend Ukraine military training to pilots and marines, announce additional sanctions against Russia
