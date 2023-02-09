No “red line” on fighter jet supplies to Ukraine, says Portuguese PM – CNN

Two Portuguese F-16AM-15MLU and a Canadian CF-18 Hornet protecting the Baltic States. 

Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa says his country doesn’t have a red line when it came to providing fighter jets to Ukraine, but cautioned his country did not have the means to relinquish any of its own aircraft, CNN reported.

“It’s not a red line,” he told journalists as he arrived in Brussels for a special European Council meeting on 9 February.

Portugal operates a total of 27 F-16 AM fighter jets but Costa says they are already tied to several NATO commitments, according to CNN.

Portugal to send Ukraine three Leopard 2 tanks – Portuguese PM

"Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!" – Zelenskyy to UK Parliament (video)

