“Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!” – Zelenskyy to UK Parliament (video)

On his trip to the United Kingdom on 8 February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the members of both houses of the British Parliament, urging the UK to supply warplanes to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainian victory. It was only his second trip since the outset of the all-out war almost a year ago.

Here we publish several key quotes from Zelenskyy’s speech at Westminster Hall. The full text of the address to the British Parliament is available on the President’s website.

“London has stood with Kyiv since day one. From the first seconds and minutes of the full-scale war. Great Britain, you extended your helping-hand when the world had not yet come to understand how to react.”

“Do you have a feeling that the evil will crumble once again? I can see it in your eyes now. We think the same way as you do. We know freedom will win. We know Russia will lose. We know the Victory will change the world! And this will be a change that the world has long needed.”

“As I already mentioned, Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in Britain. In particular, to operate “Challengers”, your main battle tanks. It’s a tank coalition in action, and I thank you, Rishi, for this powerful defensive step – for tank assistance. The coalition of long-range missiles is the latest of all. It will allow us to make the evil completely retreat from our country by destroying its hideaways deep in the occupied territories.”

"I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!" – President Zelenskyy to UK Parliament Full video of the address: https://t.co/qotfsjNX8Z pic.twitter.com/chNglwPYiR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 8, 2023

“I am proud of our air force. And I brought a present from them to you, Great Britain. Open, please. I will explain. It’s the helmet of a real Ukrainian pilot. He is one of our most successful aces. He is one of our kings. And the writing on the helmet reads: ‘We have freedom. Give us wings to protect it.’ I trust this symbol will help us form our next coalition – coalition of the planes. I appeal to you and the world with simple and yet most important words: Combat aircrafts – for Ukraine! Wings – for freedom!”

“Leaving the British Parliament two years ago, I thanked you for delicious English tea. I will be leaving the parliament today thanking all of you in advance – for powerful English planes. By the way, it’s almost five o’clock.”

