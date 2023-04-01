Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief shares a video showing British 105-mm howitzers L119 in action

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shared a video that shows British 105-mm howitzers L119 in action, destroying Russian military equipment.

“Our artillery troops used the British L119 howitzers during a combat mission. They destroyed the enemy’s SPG-9 “Spys” (Soviet automatic anti-tank grenade launcher) along with ammunition. In addition, they damaged the enemy’s 2B9 “Vasilek” mortar.”

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1642262582584041472

Earlier, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace announced sending over twenty self-propelled 155mm M109 howitzers and 36 105-mm L119 howitzers to Ukraine.

In August 2022, Ukrainian paratroopers reported that they had received the weapons and used them in combat. They highlighted the advantages of the howitzers, such as their high rate of fire and mobility, Ukrainska Pravda informed.

Tags: howitzer, UK