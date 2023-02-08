UK imposes new sanctions on Russia during Zelenskyy’s visit

On 8 February, the UK announced a new round of sanctions against Russia to “target Putin’s war machine” and Russia’s financial networks. The restrictions hit six entities providing military equipment, such as drones, for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions also targeted eight individuals and one entity connected to nefarious financial networks that “help maintain wealth and power amongst Kremlin elites,” the government said in a statement as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain.

The new sanctions were imposed on CST, a manufacturer of Russian drones, RT-Komplekt, which produces parts for helicopters; and Topaz, a software company involved in military aviation.

Since Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Britain has sanctioned over 1,300 individuals and entities. “The UK will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine until they can secure peace,” the government said.

