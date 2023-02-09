UK to investigate what jets it could send to Ukraine – Independent

The Independent reported that U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that Britain would train Ukrainian fighter pilots hours before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the country to meet British officials.

Downing Street also said that the prime minister had asked the defense secretary, Ben Wallace, to investigate which jets could be sent to Ukraine but added that “no decision” had been taken on the issue.

Downing Street described its approach as “long-term” and emphasized that it takes five years to train a pilot in the UK. Britain is also discussing with other Western allies about the possible supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

In an emotional address to the British parliament earlier on 8 February, Zelenskyy called on ministers to provide “wings for freedom” for Ukraine.

