Ukraine records over 2,000 cyber incidents, even more cyberattacks in 2022

2022 ukraine state special comms service recorded over 2,000 cyber incidents higher number cyber attacks

In 2022, the Ukraine's State Special Communications Service recorded over 2,000 cyber incidents and an even higher number of cyber attacks, an illustrative image/ Source: unn.com.ua 

Latest news Ukraine

The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine (SSSCIP) has recorded more than 2,000 cyber incidents and even more cyberattacks in 2022, as reported by Suspilne, referencing a commentary by Viktor Dzhura, Deputy Head of the SSSCIP.

“Last year, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) recorded 2,194 cyber incidents; the total cyberattacks were even higher. The same trend continues this year. Cyber incidents that are defined as documented and manually processed incidents in cyberspace by CERT-UA experts. Automated systems have recorded approximately 7,000 cyber incidents,” stated Dzhura.

Dzhura explained that cyber incidents have occurred in the networks of government agencies, financial institutions, logistics firms, critical infrastructure, the energy sector, telecommunications firms, media companies, and other industries. Allies of Ukraine are providing assistance to combat the attacks.

“There are cyber attacks because we have a full-scale cyber war. The world’s first ever cyberwar. It began immediately following the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of eastern Donbas nine years ago. Currently, it is in its active phase. Since 14 January 2022, we have been subjected to regular cyberattacks, which we have repelled quite effectively,” explained the Deputy Head of the SSSCIP.

Read also:

Ukrainian hackers target Russia’s briefing on cybersecurity

Australian state hacker preparing “digital tribunal” for Putin’s cyberarmy

Russia is boosting its cyber attacks on Ukraine, allies, Microsoft says – Bloomberg

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags