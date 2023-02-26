Ukraine records over 2,000 cyber incidents, even more cyberattacks in 2022

In 2022, the Ukraine's State Special Communications Service recorded over 2,000 cyber incidents and an even higher number of cyber attacks, an illustrative image/ Source: unn.com.ua

The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine (SSSCIP) has recorded more than 2,000 cyber incidents and even more cyberattacks in 2022, as reported by Suspilne, referencing a commentary by Viktor Dzhura, Deputy Head of the SSSCIP.

“Last year, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-UA) recorded 2,194 cyber incidents; the total cyberattacks were even higher. The same trend continues this year. Cyber incidents that are defined as documented and manually processed incidents in cyberspace by CERT-UA experts. Automated systems have recorded approximately 7,000 cyber incidents,” stated Dzhura.

Dzhura explained that cyber incidents have occurred in the networks of government agencies, financial institutions, logistics firms, critical infrastructure, the energy sector, telecommunications firms, media companies, and other industries. Allies of Ukraine are providing assistance to combat the attacks.

“There are cyber attacks because we have a full-scale cyber war. The world’s first ever cyberwar. It began immediately following the annexation of Crimea and the occupation of eastern Donbas nine years ago. Currently, it is in its active phase. Since 14 January 2022, we have been subjected to regular cyberattacks, which we have repelled quite effectively,” explained the Deputy Head of the SSSCIP.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: cyber attacks, cyberwar, Russia, Ukraine