Russia is boosting its cyber attacks on Ukraine, allies, Microsoft says – Bloomberg

Group of hooded hackers shining through a digital Russian flag cybersecurity

Moscow will intensify its cyber efforts to pressure the sources of Ukraine’s military and political support both domestic and foreign, according to Microsoft Corp, Bloomberg reports.

In a blog post, Microsoft’s digital threat analysis center’s general manager Clint Watts urged customers to prepare for more Russian cyber attacks over the winter:

“Russian military intelligence actors’ recent execution of a ransomware-style attack – known as Prestige – in Poland may be a harbinger of Russia further extending cyberattacks beyond the borders of Ukraine,” Watts said adding that alongside almost two months of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, there have been “complementary” cyber attacks on Ukrainian and foreign-based supply chains as well as “cyber-enabled influence operations.”

In sum, those efforts are intended to “undermine US, EU, and NATO political support for Ukraine, and to shake the confidence and determination of Ukrainian citizens.”

