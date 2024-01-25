Massive cyber attack hits Ukrainian e-services

On the morning of 25 January, a cyber attack made at least three major Ukrainian e-services temporarily inaccessible, according to Liga. Those affected were the Shliakh information system allowing the male civil volunteers to cross the border, and the online client services of Naftogaz oil and gas company and the Ukrposhta national postal operator.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine represents the first modern war with a major cyber warfare component, blending traditional trench warfare akin to early 20th-century conflicts with a highly innovative struggle for cyber dominance. Both Russia and Ukraine conduct cyber attacks on each other’s IT systems.
“A large-scale cyberattack on one of the data centers used by our companies has been recorded. The websites and call center are down,” Naftogaz said in a statement addressed to its customers and the customers and the customers of its subsidiary, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine.