Massive cyber attack hits Ukrainian e-services

On the same morning, the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety (Ukrtransbezpeka) also experienced access issues, as reported by its press service. They stated, “Access to the Shliakh system and the official website of Ukrtransbezpeka is temporarily unavailable due to a data center technical failure.” The agency anticipates resuming operations soon.

Ukraine’s national postal service Ukrposhta reported a significant technical failure in its IT systems, affecting its online and offline services:

“Our specialists are actively working to fix the problem and restore full operations, but it may take some time. The offices are now able to issue parcels and accept payments. Other services will resume later,” the company said in a statement.

Ukrposhta did not specify if the failure was due to a cyber attack.

Liga notes that there are also reports that the website of the state Russian-language TV channel FreeDom experienced issues and has not been updated since yesterday.

War in cyber domain

According to government data, Ukraine recorded nearly 4,000 cyber incidents from January 2022 to September 2023, with most coming from Russia. In October 2023, Ukrainian cybersecurity chief Victor Zhora stated that Ukraine encounters an average of ten major cyber incidents weekly.

In September 2023, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas urged the international community to recognize cyberspace as a critical battlefield in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

These are the examples of Russia’s latest known cyberattacks against Ukraine: