Ukrainian hackers destroy oil industry provider’s servers in second major Russian infrastructure attack this month

Ukrainian hacker group ВО Team claims to have destroyed data and server infrastructure of Moscow-based internet provider CWN (PJSC Pronet), which serviced Russia’s oil industry.

Since 2022, the war between Ukraine and Russia has been marked by a significant escalation in cyber warfare. Ukraine has established the IT Army of Ukraine, a volunteer force that has mobilized thousands of IT specialists and international participants to conduct high-profile cyberattacks against Russian targets.

The attack allegedly wiped out CWN’s servers and data, impacting companies such as oil equipment manufacturer Ochersky Machine-Building Plant and the oil and gas research center VNIIONG.

On 16 February, the group also targeted the Vladimir-based provider Megaseti, halting its operations. Service restoration could take up to two weeks.

“As a result of these attacks, the provider’s infrastructure has been destroyed, and communication services have been disrupted. Cyber operations against Russia continue! Glory to Ukraine!” the hackers stated.

Earlier, Microsoft reported that a group of hackers allegedly linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) tried to steal WhatsApp data from employees of non-governmental organizations providing assistance to Ukraine.

The researchers found that the attackers sent phishing emails posing as representatives of the US government. These messages invited recipients to join WhatsApp groups, allegedly to receive information about initiatives to support Ukraine.

They contained QR codes that supposedly provided additional data but were most likely used to steal confidential information. Microsoft did not confirm whether the hackers successfully hacked into any systems.

Related: