VP Vance: Peace talks possible if Zelenskyy willing to negotiate seriously

Vice President JD Vance criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for showing “a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process” during a 3 March interview with Fox News.

The criticism follows a contentious 45-minute press briefing in the Oval Office on 28 February. The meeting ended in a heated argument about war in Ukraine and the potential peace deal with Russia. The planned signing of a US-Ukraine mineral agreement was canceled.

Trump also ordered Ukrainian officials to leave the White House. After the meeting Trump blamed Zelenskyy of being ungrateful.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy has since moved to improve relations, expressing gratitude for US support. Ukrainian President also defended his position in the interview with Fox News on 28 February, saying, “We’re ready for peace but we need to be in a good position.”

“We want peace… that’s why I visited President Trump,” Zelensky said. He expressed hope that Trump would show stronger support for Ukraine rather than positioning himself as a mediator in the war. “I want really him to be more at our side,” Zelenskyy said.

In the interview for Fox News on 3 March, Vance claimed there was “a lack of respect” and “a certain sense of entitlement” from Zelenskyy. Vance argued it was “disrespectful” of the Kyiv leader “to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.”

According to Vance, compromise is necessary from both sides. “This is not going to make anybody happy. The Russians are going to have to give up stuff, the Ukrainians are going to have to give up stuff,” he said.

“What President Trump has said clearly and consistently is of course the door is open so long as Zelenskyy is willing to seriously talk peace,” Vance told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Following the meeting, Trump ordered a pause on US aid to Ukraine. On 3 March, US President Donald Trump reportedly halted all military aid to Ukraine. A White House official told AP the suspension will remain in effect until Ukraine demonstrates “commitment” to peace negotiations with Russia.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the US has provided assistance worth $119.8 billion since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. This includes $67.1 billion in military aid, $49 billion in financial aid, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian aid.

