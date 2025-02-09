Support us on Patreon
Kremlin neither confirms nor denies Trump’s claim about Putin call

Trump earlier said he has already talked to the Russian President by phone to discuss peace in Ukraine.
09/02/2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) meets with US President Donald Trump at the sidelines of the G20 summit in 2017. Photo: Kremlin.ru
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has neither confirmed nor denied former US president Donald Trump’s statement about communication with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Suspilne reports. Speaking to Russian state-funded news agency TASS, Peskov said communications between Moscow and Washington “occur through various channels” and he “might not be aware of everything.”

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Trump is pushing for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, potentially pressuring Ukraine to cede territory while seeking access to Ukraine’s valuable minerals as compensation for US aid, sparking concerns over rewarding Russian aggression and undermining Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Peskov said:

As the US president’s administration develops its work in Washington, many different communications emerge and are conducted through various channels. And naturally, against the background of these numerous communications, I personally might not know something. Therefore, in this case, I can neither confirm nor deny it,” Peskov said.

In an earlier interview with the New York Post, Trump claimed he had spoken with Putin by phone, attempting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. According to Trump, Putin allegedly wants people to stop dying on the battlefield.

ISW: Russia expands military forces, signaling no interest in peace talks with Ukraine

Trump also assured he has a specific plan to end the war in Ukraine and reiterated his previous claims, saying that the full-scale war “would never have happened” if he had been president in 2022.

Zelenskyy to meet US officials

Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak previously announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference, scheduled for 14-16 February. US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellog and US Vice President JD Vance will also attend the event.

