ISW: Russia expands military forces, signaling no interest in peace talks with Ukraine

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 February that Russia is continuing to expand its military capabilities, “indicating that the Kremlin has no immediate interest in negotiations or a lasting peace with Ukraine.”

Despite Trump’s repeated claims that he could swiftly end the Ukraine war, his newly announced negotiations remain vague, with reports suggesting his plan may include Ukrainian territorial compromises and the suspension of US military assistance to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing Ukrainian intelligence, said Russian forces are forming new military divisions, building additional defense-industrial base (DIB) facilities, and planning to increase military personnel by over 100,000 soldiers. Additionally, Russia is deepening military cooperation with North Korea, he added.

New military divisions and increased personnel

Then–Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced in January 2023 that Russia would create 14 new military divisions. However, ISW is unable to assess whether Zelenskyy is referring to these previously announced plans or the creation of additional new divisions. ISW says it also cannot verify the status of the formation of the 14 divisions Shoigu previously announced.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia’s force buildup, military restructuring, and ramped-up defense production clearly indicate that Putin has no interest in negotiations and intends to prolong the war.

“Such Russian plans suggest that Russia, not Ukraine, is the party refusing good-faith negotiations and actively pushing for protracted war rather than peace, while also setting conditions to prepare for a potential broader conflict with NATO,” ISW says.

Russian officials and media have repeatedly framed the war in Ukraine as part of a broader conflict with the West, ISW notes.

Related: