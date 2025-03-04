Support us on Patreon
The Hill: Former NATO commander says war in Ukraine “long way from being over”

Despite massive casualties and economic strain, Russia continues building its war machine with support from China, Iran and North Korea while not yet utilizing its full manpower reserves, warns General Wesley Clark.
The war in Ukraine is “a long way from being over,” says former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark. In an interview cited by The Hill, Clark warned that understanding Russia requires seeing it through the lens of Russian history and culture and its current mechanisms.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies has reported that Russian forces have adapted their capabilities and may sustain offensive operations for at least another year. Russia has lost 172,000 troops killed since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine in 2022. Additionally, 611,000 soldiers have been wounded, with 376,000 sustaining severe injuries leading to permanent disability and discharge from military service. The remaining 235,000 have recovered and returned to combat.

“Most of us look at Russia, we say, ‘The economy’s in trouble, forces aren’t going very far very fast, they’re taking a lot of casualties.’

But, you have to look at Russia through Russian history, Russian culture and Russian current mechanisms. Putin’s building a war machine. Military industrial complex in Russia going 24/7, getting a lot of support from China, Iran, North Korea. He hasn’t really tapped all of his manpower reserves. He’s trying to do this on the cheap,” he said.

Clark also noted that Putin is in a strong bargaining position, but so is Ukraine, especially after its European allies rallied around Kyiv following the clash between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and US Vice-President J.D. Vance.

“This incident in the White House, it resulted in support for Zelensky and Ukraine from Europe and from the people in Ukraine. They’re not about to surrender Ukraine to Russia,” he concluded.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was developing a plan that could potentially lift some sanctions on Russia as part of broader efforts to improve relations with Moscow and “end the war in Ukraine,” according to US officials familiar with the matter.

They said the sanctions offices are currently preparing a proposal that would target “select entities and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs.”

