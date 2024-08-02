Eng
China claims 110 nations back its “Six-Point Consensus” on Russia’s war in Ukraine

This joint China-Brazil initiative aims to “de-escalate the situation”, although it omits mention of restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
byVira Kravchuk
02/08/2024
2 minute read
China's Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on his visit to Brazil on 29 July.
China’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on his visit to Brazil on 29 July. Source: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.
The Сhina’s Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, on his visit to Brazil claimed that the so-called six-point “consensus” of China and Brazil on the settlement of the “Ukrainian crisis” gained support in more than 110 countries.

China’s “peace plan,” supported by Brazil, calls for a peace conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine with equal participation from all sides. It aims to de-escalate the situation at the front, but does not mention the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Li Hui visited Brazil on 29 July to discuss the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine with key Brazilian officials, with the main priority being to “de-escalate the situation,” according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

The Brazilian officials reportedly appreciated China’s role in promoting peace talks and mediation. They expressed alignment with China’s views on the “crisis” and a readiness to advance the “Six-Point Consensus” to create conditions for a political solution.

China proposed this alternative “peace plan” for Ukraine ahead of the Swiss summit in June, which it did not attend. Beijing described its non-attendance as a “subtle boycott” due to the exclusion of Russia. 

In 2023, Kyiv invited Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine to better understand the nature of Russian aggression. Ukraine criticized Lula’s approach, which equates the aggressor and the victim, and accuses countries supporting Ukraine of encouraging war.

 

