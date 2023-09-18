Zelenskyy to meet with Brazilian president Lula for the first time in person this week

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the first time in person on 20 September, a spokesperson said, CNN reports.

The leaders of Ukraine and Brazil are in New York for the UN General Assembly meetings. Lula’s spokesperson Cynthia Ribeiro said the meeting of the two presidents will take place at 16:00 ET.

According to CNN, sources familiar with Zelenskyy’s plans stated that several other meetings with world leaders are also planned during his stay in New York.

Previously the Brazilian President proposed a peace plan favoring Russia and gave controversial statements regarding a possible arrest of Russian President Putin who is wanted by the International Criminal Court in case he visits Brazil.

Read also: