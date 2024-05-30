Ukrainians urged Brazil’s president to participate in Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024

The Ukrainian World Congress and the Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation have sent a letter to Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, calling him to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

The peace talks will be held on 15-16 June 2024 at the Burgenstock Resort near Lucerne. Ukraine anticipates delegations and officials from over 90 countries and all of the continents to take part in the event. The summit aims to create a common position on how to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In recent months, Moscow has been doing everything to undermine the event and uses manipulations and propaganda to sabotage its support. It also threatens countries that plan to participate in it.

On behalf of the global Ukrainian diaspora and over 600,000 Ukrainians in Brazil, president of The Ukrainian World Congress Paul Grod and president of the Ukrainian-Brazilian Central Representation Vitório Sorotiuk expressed gratitude to President Lula da Silva for Brazil’s consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty at the UN in the letter.

The activists emphasized that Brazil’s participation in the Peace Summit is crucial and urged its leader to take part in this event.

“Your participation, Mr. President, in this event, will not only be an effective support for peace and a gesture of gratitude to all Brazilians of Ukrainian descent but will also help strengthen Brazil’s credibility and global leadership in the world,” reads the letter.

Earlier, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said that the Kremlin uses every way to subvert support for the Summit, including spreading propaganda narratives, saying that Zelenskyy is the illegitimate president of Ukraine.

Also, it continues attacks on Ukrainian cities. On 27 May, Moscow forces launched strikes on Kharkiv city, killing 19 and injuring 48 civilians.

