Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“I kissed my cross and grenade landed on my chest”: Argentine volunteer’s impossible survival story in Donbas

The Ukraine’s International Legion fighter cheats death twice in one day.
byOlena Mukhina
11/05/2025
3 minute read
Argentine volunteer Marcus. Credit: The International Legion of Defense of Ukraine
“I kissed my cross and grenade landed on my chest”: Argentine volunteer’s impossible survival story in Donbas

A grenade landed right on his chest — and didn’t explode. The 2nd International Legion of Defense of Ukraine has shared the incredible survival story of 31-year-old Argentine Marcus. 

The International Legion for the Defense of Ukraine, established by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022, is a military unit composed of foreign volunteers who joined Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. It includes infantry and special operations roles such as reconnaissance, anti-tank warfare, and urban combat. Estimates of its size vary widely, from a few thousand active fighters to tens of thousands of applicants, with volunteers coming from over 100 countries. 

A former soldier and medic, Marcus came to Ukraine after the death of his mother to fulfill his long-held desire — to be a soldier and help the country, the events of which he had been following since 2014, when Russia occupied Crimea.

In January 2025, while returning from positions near Pokrovsk, Marcus’s group, two Brazilian and a Scottish volunteer, and Marcus himself, came under a drone attack. The first grenades dropped wounded his knee and the Scotsman’s legs. His comrades dragged the wounded into cover and went for help.

“I kissed my cross and said, ‘God, if this is my day, let it be quick and painless.’ And in that moment, a grenade fell on my chest. And… it didn’t explode. I knew — this wasn’t my day,” he recalls. 

Left with the Scottish volunteer, Marcus hid both of them from thermal vision, covered his comrade with a poncho, and went for help, limping on a stick with a broken knee.

On the way, a Russian drone dropped a black capsule on him — a marker for artillery. It also failed to explode, but a shell nearby detonated, resulting in broken ribs, bleeding, and a new injury.

To keep moving, Marcus had to loosen the tourniquet — there was so much blood that the Russians likely thought he was dead. He used this to his advantage.

“I did everything to survive. I wanted to see my kids. And that gave me strength,” he says. 

Despite everything, he walked 600 meters to the Ukrainian positions. The Scottish volunteer was later evacuated — he survived but lost 8 fingers. Marcus underwent four surgeries and is now undergoing rehabilitation.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts