Argentine President Javier Milei has changed his plans at the last minute and decided to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, according to sources cited by La Nacion.

On 7 June, La Nacion reported that Javier Milei would not attend the peace summit in Switzerland because he intended to stay in his country for the national holidays from 17 to 20 June.

However, sources said that the Argentine president changed his plans within a few hours and decided to go to Switzerland immediately after his visit to Italy on Saturday, 15 June.

La Nacion reported that the official decided to participate in the summit “after a specific request from the Ukrainian president.” He will visit the event with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Defense Minister Luis Petri on 15 June.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock, near Lucerne.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported that 107 countries confirmed their participation in the summit on 3 June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that not every country whose presence is crucial for peace had agreed to attend the summit.

Moreover, he emphasized that Russia is actively opposing the organization of the event, and some countries, like China, are helping Russia disrupt it despite its claims of neutrality.

Recently, several anonymous EU diplomats familiar with the matter revealed that the number of countries and organizations confirming their participation at the summit had decreased from 93 to 78.

On 10 June, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that 90 countries and organizations had registered to participate in the Peace Summit. Approximately 160 invitations were sent out in total.

