Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Last-minute change: Argentine President Milei to attend Global Peace Summit after request from Zelenskyy

He will visit the event with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Defense Minister Luis Petri on 15 June.
byOlena Mukhina
12/06/2024
2 minute read
The image shows President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei on 10 December, 2023. Source: president.gov.ua
Last-minute change: Argentine President Milei to attend Global Peace Summit after request from Zelenskyy

Argentine President Javier Milei has changed his plans at the last minute and decided to participate in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, according to sources cited by La Nacion.

On 7 June, La Nacion reported that Javier Milei would not attend the peace summit in Switzerland because he intended to stay in his country for the national holidays from 17 to 20 June.

However, sources said that the Argentine president changed his plans within a few hours and decided to go to Switzerland immediately after his visit to Italy on Saturday, 15 June.

La Nacion reported that the official decided to participate in the summit “after a specific request from the Ukrainian president.” He will visit the event with Foreign Minister Diana Mondino and Defense Minister Luis Petri on 15 June.

The Global Peace Summit will take place on 15-16 June in the Swiss resort town of Burgenstock, near Lucerne.

Ukraine’s presidential office reported that 107 countries confirmed their participation in the summit on 3 June. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that not every country whose presence is crucial for peace had agreed to attend the summit.

Moreover, he emphasized that Russia is actively opposing the organization of the event, and some countries, like China, are helping Russia disrupt it despite its claims of neutrality.

Recently, several anonymous EU diplomats familiar with the matter revealed that the number of countries and organizations confirming their participation at the summit had decreased from 93 to 78.

Radio Liberty: Number of participants in Ukraine Peace Summit drops from 93 to 78, sources say

On 10 June, Swiss President Viola Amherd announced that 90 countries and organizations had registered to participate in the Peace Summit. Approximately 160 invitations were sent out in total.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts